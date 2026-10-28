Forrest Frank's 2027 Film 'The Jesus Generation' Points to a Spiritual Awakening

Something is stirring in this generation, and Forrest Frank is putting a name to it.

In the official teaser for his upcoming 2027 film, The Jesus Generation, the Christian artist highlights a growing hunger for Jesus, prayer and the truth of the gospel among a generation many believed was walking away from faith. The preview highlights other performers and speakers, including Chris Tomlin, Michael W. Smith, Sadie Robertson Huff, Jelly Roll and Philip Anthony Mitchell, from Frank’s past concerts.

“It’s always that next generation that’s really going to move the needle,” Chris Tomlin stated.

“You are a part of the Jesus generation,” Sadie Robertson Huff said.

REVIVAL 'I'm Going to Call It a Revival': Forrest Frank Tour Pastor Reports 50,000 Students Saved

For Michael W. Smith, what has been happening on Frank’s tours immediately brings to mind the Jesus Movement of the late 1960s and 1970s, and he has not witnessed anything comparable at any other point in his life.

Could another generation be experiencing its own spiritual awakening?

“When you finally open yourself up to the gospel, it resonates because it is the truth,” Frank said. “It’s the truth.”

That may be the most important message of all.

When young people are bombarded with competing identities, ideologies, and promises of fulfillment, the answer hasn’t changed. Jesus Christ is still the truth, and the gospel still has the power to transform lives.

“I don’t know a better name to call it than the Jesus generation,” Frank said.

Perhaps that is exactly what we are watching rise.

Published by agreement with Charisma Media.

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of young people across the U.S., too. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

Abby Trivett is a writer and editor for Charisma Media and has a passion for sharing the gospel through the written word. She holds two degrees from Regent University, a B.A. in Communication with a concentration in Journalism and a Master of Arts in Journalism. She is the author of the newly released book, The Power of Suddenly: Discover How God Can Change Everything in a Moment. For interviews and media inquiries, please contact media@charismamedia.com. Learn more about Abby at abbytrivett.com.