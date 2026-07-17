Former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander, Father of 14, Shares How Faith Carried His Family Through Loss

Former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander has tasted victory on football's biggest stage. His greatest lessons, though, have come through faith, family, and heartbreak.

Shaun and his wife, Valerie, joined CBN's Abigail Robertson and Greg Hendricks on the Heaven Meets Earth podcast for a heartfelt conversation about faith, marriage, raising 14 children, and trusting God through tragedy.

From the highs of an NFL career to the devastation of losing a child, the Alexanders share how God's presence sustained them through every season and why they believe hope can be found even in life's deepest grief.

Click here to watch the full podcast:

Heaven Meets Earth explores real-life miracles and answered prayers with Abigail Robertson alongside today's top Christian voices. Listen now!

