Singer Colton Dixon’s new song “Bones” comes at a time when the world feels, in many ways, like it’s on fire. The catchy tune is inspired by the valley of dry bones prophecy in Ezekiel 37.

Many Bible experts believe this chapter references Israel’s return to the land in 1948, and Dixon — who agrees — told CBN News some of his other reasons for connecting these Scriptures to “Bones.”

“It was kind of like the… the push to get off the sidelines as a believer, and to start prophesying over the dead things in my life,” he said of the song’s inspiration. “It comes from Ezekiel 37. … God gives Ezekiel a vision, brings him out into the middle of a desert full of a valley of dry bones, and tells him to start prophesying.”

Dixon continued, “So, as Ezekiel starts to prophesy, the bones start to rattle, they come together, and a whole army stands up around him.”

The singer believes the moment was prophetic for Israel “coming back and regaining their stance.” But he said the meaning can also run deeper, noting that Ezekiel’s hard-hitting message inspired him.

“As a believer, I’m like, ‘Man, I feel like we have this authority, spiritually, to prophesy over the dead things in our life,'” he said. “Galatians talks … about God getting us the keys to the kingdom. Whatever we bind on earth shall be bound in heaven. Whatever we loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven. So I’m like, ‘All right, it’s time to stop sitting on the sidelines as a believer.'”

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Dixon said it’s easy for Christians to fall into what he described as an “autopilot lifestyle” — something he wants to help people navigate.

“That’s not the way God designed it,” he said, comparing it to a car’s autopilot feature. “It’s a great feature for your car, I might add, but that’s not the way God designed us to … live our lives. You’re just going to miss out on God’s best for you doing it that way.”

He’s hoping “Bones” gets people thinking more about the importance of living out biblical truth.

“God has something incredible for you,” Dixon said. “And I don’t want to settle for…bad or good when I can have God’s best.”

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