'The Eyes, Blood Red!' Kathie Lee Gifford's Chilling Encounters with the Supernatural and Demons

Iconic American TV host, singer, songwriter, and author Kathie Lee Gifford is known for her bold faith in Christ. While she mainly focuses on a positive, faith-filled approach to life and the joy of having a relationship with God, that doesn't mean she hasn't encountered true evil during her Christian journey.

She recently opened up during an episode of the "Blurry Creatures Podcast," sharing stories she has never told before about the times she faced supernatural manifestations of evil. She says those experiences "confirmed everything Jesus ever said."

Kathie Lee went on "Blurry Creatures" to talk about her new book, Nero and Paul. She says there's a clear contrast when you compare "ancient evil" to our "living hope" as Christians. But she says biblical realities of God's Kingdom versus Satan's evil darkness aren't just ancient history – they are very real and are becoming more apparent in our world.

"Satan is Satan and he has his minions too. You know he has his demons. There's an evil spirit and there's a Holy Spirit. I believe that with all my heart," she said.

Demonic Encounters

She says true evil not only exists, but she has seen it firsthand. And she believes more and more people are seeing it today, particularly through the lens of video recordings of events that we wouldn't have heard about before the advent of social media.

Part of the lengthy conversation examined her disturbing firsthand exposure to demonic manifestations in separate incidents that took place from Delaware to the Holy Land.

Kathie Lee recounts two distinct experiences where she encountered demonic entities. She describes these events as "confirmed" experiences that reinforced her faith in the teachings of Jesus.

The Encounter with a Monk in Israel

During a trip to Bethlehem when she was 17, she and her mother entered a sacred site where people were lighting candles. They encountered a monk covered in a cloak who began to growl at them.

It happened when she and her companions could not provide money for a ritual because they left their purses on the bus.

She recalls, "And all of a sudden the cloak comes back and he goes... aaaagggghhhh! (makes a screeching sound). The teeth got orange. The eyes, blood red. You know it when you see it. It's not subtle."

The Delaware Encounter

Kathie Lee reports she had an equally chilling encounter as a teenager in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

While sitting on a boardwalk bench with friends, a group of "gorgeous" young men approached and sat behind them. Although they appeared physically attractive, their behavior became disturbing.

She recalls that when she mentioned the name of Jesus, they began growling and their faces distorted. There was an immediate, oppressive presence that she quickly identified as demonic.

'Everything Jesus Ever Said'

When asked if these events changed her perspective on the supernatural, she was clear that they validated her existing beliefs. "It confirmed, it confirmed everything Jesus ever said," she explained.

She notes that while she has felt demonic oppression at other times, these specific instances were the only ones that manifested in such a visceral, physical way.

Kathie Lee highlights the importance of recognizing spiritual reality, arguing that biblical truth is not meant to be seen as a dry moral system, but as a living narrative of the clash between the kingdom of heaven and the kingdom of darkness.

You can watch the full interview on The Blurry Creatures Podcast here.

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