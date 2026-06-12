Donnie Wahlberg, left, and Jenny McCarthy arrive at the IHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Donnie Wahlberg: 'The Most Important Thing I Ever Did Was to Give My Life to Christ'

Actor Donnie Wahlberg is going viral after declaring that the most important thing he has ever done in his life is to make Jesus Christ the Lord of his life.

The powerful moment unfolded at a Forrest Frank concert when the son of retired MMA fighter Christian Reynoso asked the singer and actor a simple question: What's the greatest accomplishment of your life?

Wahlberg replied, "So of all the things I did in my life, just in, in the last year, I gave my life to Christ, and that's the most important thing of all the things I did. So, I'm a dad, and that's important, and I raised my sons, and they're good men, and I'm proud of a lot of things I did, but it doesn't matter as much as giving my life to Jesus."

Wahlberg's openness about his faith is a relatively new thing. His newfound boldness appears to reflect what Jesus described in the book of John, chapter 3, as being "born again," which is a profound transition from spiritual death to new life that occurs through God's grace, rather than just following a set of moral teachings or religious rules.

The "Blue Bloods" star and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, have both been sharing their Christian faith more publicly. The couple has been married for nearly 12 years, and they do their best to prioritize their marriage, renewing their vows every year.

The recently revealed that sometimes their date nights involve putting faith first by watching "The Chosen," the popular Christian show about Jesus and His disciples.

"Date night for us, though, typically looks like…we make a big plan, we're about to get ready, and then we say, 'Ah, let's stay in and watch THE CHOSEN.' And then we watch THE CHOSEN. That's kind of like date nights nowadays," Wahlberg recently told Fox.

Meanwhile, McCarthy posted more about her faith on social media earlier this year, writing, "Happy Easter! Happy Resurrection Day! He is Risen! Sending blessings to you and your family. Love you all."

* Actor Mark Wahlberg Attributes All of His Success to His Faith: 'Stay Prayed Up'