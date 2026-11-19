Actor and pop star Donnie Wahlberg has been sharing more heartfelt moments from his newfound journey with Jesus, publicly giving thanks for his salvation through Christ.

This week, he posted a video of himself listening to a powerful worship song, "What A God" by SEU Worship, his eyes tearing up as the words hit home.

The lyrics are:

Who thought I'd find You at the lowest place?

Who thought You'd feel me in the crowd?

Who knew You make good of my mistakes?

You're nothin' like I thought You were, You're better

What a God, what a God

"If you'd have told me, two years ago, what my playlist would look like today? Not sure I would have believed you," Wahlberg posted. "But when He has your heart, renewal happens. I love you! Jesus loves you more! Have a blessed day and an amazing week ahead."

And last week he shared another video with faith highlights from recent months, including some images from his times in worship.

He posted, "As I was reflecting on these images from this fall season, I couldn't help but reflect on this season of my walk as well. By His grace, through this season, He continues to make me a better me by living for Him. It's been a season of growth in the spirit, of witness, of seeing His glory up close and personal, of stumbles (a daily occurrence for most of us), of surrender (a daily journey for most of us), of conviction and of abiding. It may not make sense, but for me, everything is starting to make more sense. My identity is in Him. The glory is His. Thank you, Jesus! Not sure I could be any more grateful."

All year long, the award-winning singer has been sharing about his newfound faith in Christ. In August, he shared a video of his baptism with his wife Jenny McCarthy, explaining, "Looking back over the past year of my life, the Lord has been renewing my mind, rebuilding my spirit, rearranging my priorities, recentering my focus, recharging my energy, reshaping my heart, refining my faith, restoring my joy and redeeming my life! I don't know where I would be without Jesus, but I know where I will be with Him! All the glory is His!"

In early May of 2026, the 56-year-old went viral for collaborating online with Christian music artist Forrest Frank. They soon released an official remix track together called "JESUS IS ALIVE (feat. Donnie Wahlberg)."

Then in June, Wahlberg went viral again while acknowledging Christ during one of Frank's concerts. The powerful moment unfolded at that concert when the son of retired MMA fighter Christian Reynoso asked the singer and actor a simple question: What's the greatest accomplishment of your life?

Wahlberg replied, "So of all the things I did in my life, just in, in the last year I, I gave my life to Christ, and that's the most important thing of all the things I did. So, I'm a dad, and that's important, and I raised my sons, and they're good men, and I'm proud of a lot of things I did, but it doesn't matter as much as giving my life to Jesus."

MORE HERE: Donnie Wahlberg: 'The Most Important Thing I Ever Did Was to Give My Life to Christ'

BELOW: Donnie Wahlberg's Powerful Jesus Proclamation Goes Viral

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