Dolly Parton's Sister Gives Update on Country Music Legend's Health: 'I Was Up All Night Praying'

Dolly Parton's sister is reassuring fans about the health of the country music legend after posting a prayer request to social media that sparked concern among fans.

Frieda Parton asked for prayer for Dolly on Tuesday, just a week after the iconic singer announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency due to health challenges.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly," Frieda wrote in her original Facebook post. "Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately."

"I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me," she continued.

The public plea for her older sister left fans in shock.

Frieda later addressed the growing concern saying:

"I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious," she wrote in another Facebook post. "She's been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The 79-year-old singer retired from touring in 2016 but has been busy releasing books, putting together a Broadway musical, and helping to run Dollywood.

However, she was forced to pull out of a Dollywood event after being diagnosed with a kidney stone that she said was causing "a lot of problems." And she recently postponed her Las Vegas residency for the first time in 30 years, pushing the event back until next year.

She was scheduled to perform six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December.

Parton told fans last month, "It must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

"In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see," she continued.

Parton added, "You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

"While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show-ready, as they say," she said. "And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet."

The singer-songwriter told fans that she is following the Lord's lead in getting some rest.

"He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."

Younger sister Frieda urged the public to continue praying for the singer's health, writing, "She's strong, she's loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine."

"Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you," the post concluded.

As CBN News reported, Dolly Parton lost her husband, Carl, in March after being married for nearly 60 years.

She recently reflected that her steadfast faith in God and the promise of seeing her husband in heaven has sustained her as she endures one of the biggest changes in her life.

"I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I'm going to see him again someday. And I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we've built together," said Parton. "You just kind of have to learn to kind of make new plans — but that's the hardest part."

Fans assured Frieda that they are praying for Dolly.



