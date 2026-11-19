Disney's upcoming animated movie "Hexed" is sparking a heated debate over its portrayal of the occult, aimed at young children. "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Patricia Heaton is now speaking out, asking whether Christian parents should expose their children to films that promote witchcraft.

She specifically expressed concern about the movie's apparent attempt to target kids with a "sanitized" portrayal of witches.

Heaton wrote on X:

"While waiting for the movie Ebenezer to start I saw a trailer for a Disney animation called Hexed about witches. I'm curious as to whether any of my Catholic/Christian followers would stay away from it on religious grounds. The trailer presented a very sanitized / attractive version of the subject but also seemed to pit 'good' witches against 'bad' ones. Obviously it's hard to tell just from a trailer, but I was raised very strictly to stay away from anything occult. I'd love to hear your thoughts. It's more about whether you want your kids to see it - they can be easily influenced."

When a follower asked if she had watched The Wizard of Oz, Heaton pointed out a key distinction between the films.

"I think the difference might be that Wizard of Oz showed that witches existed, but was not trying to get Dorothy to become one. Same with Narnia. Although that character was more of an evil queen, but similar characteristics. And then, of course, Lord of the Rings. But that also was not about glorifying any one particular occult practice," Heaton said.

While waiting for the movie Ebenezer to start I saw a trailer for a Disney animation called Hexed about witches. I’m curious as to whether any of my Catholic/christian followers would stay away from it on religious grounds. The trailer presented a very sanitized / attractive version of the subject but also seemed to pit “good” witches against “bad” ones. Obviously it’s hard to tell just from a trailer, but I was raised very strictly to stay away from anything occult. I’d love to hear your thoughts. It’s more about whether you want your kids to see it - they can be easily influenced. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) November 15, 2026

In a discussion on the CBN News YouTube channel, Raj Nair applied Biblical perspectives to the debate.

Nair points to the Bible passage in Deuteronomy 18 that specifically forbids getting involved in occult practices:

"Let no one be found among you who sacrifices their son or daughter in the fire... who practices divination or sorcery, interprets omens, engages in witchcraft or casts spells, or who is a medium or a spiritist or who consults the dead."

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He also jumped ahead to the very end of the Bible's New Testament, citing Revelation 22, noting that those outside the city of God include those who "practice magic arts," along with the "sexually immoral" and "murderers."

"Anything that glorifies the occult, curses, tarot cards, I think we should stay away from," Nair warns. "These practices from a biblical worldview are directly channeling, encouraging, and opening the doors for demonic and dark spiritual beings to enter into your space... it's giving a foothold for the enemy of your soul. This isn't hocus pocus."

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He said asking God for discernment is key, contending that parents have a responsibility to proceed with caution. He offered a question parents can ask in those moments of reflection: "What am I intentionally exposing my children to?"

Meanwhile, Movieguide has also issued a warning about "Hexed," labeling the film a "full-on assault on Christian values."

And ex-psychic Jen Nizza described the film as "really disturbing," arguing in an interview with CBN News that Disney is presenting witchcraft – or necromancy, as it's sometimes called in Scripture – "in a really beautiful way."

"(It) makes me think of Satan masquerading as an angel of light – and that's really disturbing," she said.

MORE: Ex-Psychic Calls Disney's Latest Animated Kids' Movie 'Really Disturbing'