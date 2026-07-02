'A Direct Assault on Christianity': Steve Deace's Spielberg 'Disclosure Day' WARNING

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the "Disclosure Day" premiere at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater on June 8, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Radio host Steve Deace isn’t a fan of legendary film director Steven Spielberg’s latest film, “Disclosure Day,” and warns believers that the movie is a “direct assault on Christianity.”

“The female lead character…she’s a former nun-turned-fornicator,” he told CBN News, commenting on a pointed review he posted on social media. “At one point early in the film, she says that she, quote, ‘Lost my belief that God is divine.'”

He said the main character even appears to be overtaken by what resembles a possession.

“What she does in the midst of this, she grabs her crucifix and begins praying earnestly,” Deace said. “At one point, she claps it in both of her hands hard, to the point she stigmatized herself, she bleeds through the crucifix … but, in the end, the alien technology that possesses her is too powerful for the crucifix, and it overpowers her, and she lets the crucifix go.”

He continued, “If that’s not a statement, I don’t know what is.”

Deace also said the only religion depicted in the film as struggling with alien disclosure is Christianity. The popular radio host shared other examples before pivoting to another conversation: whether real-life aliens should pose a problem for the Christian faith.

Regardless of where people stand, he said that there’s no reason to fret or worry. While some have expressed fears that there’s a conflict between beings with free will that aren’t human and the biblical narrative, Deace offered some important reminders.

“The Bible has already accounted for intelligent life created in this by God that wasn’t human beings,” he said. “Cherubim, seraphim…angels…fallen angels, angels who fell and then became demons. So there’s already a myriad of intelligent life that God created before he made us.”

Deace encouraged Christians to look to the Word of God for answers to these complex questions.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

“When you…see the world exegetically…not eisegetically, which is, I’m reacting to the world now and I need to line up the Word of God to that, but instead you make the Word of God held accountable to, or you, like me, make what the news is telling you accountable to the Word of God, you’ll find that navigating things like science and reason are way more compatible when you have the right North star,” he said.

Deace continued, “If you start from that perspective and then work your way out, rather than working your way in and reacting to what the world claims, I think you’ll be able to navigate this much more securely. And you’ll realize, again, math and science are your friend; they’re just not your God.”

These words came after Spielberg openly said he believes people will struggle if they find out the government has been hiding the existence of aliens and UFOs.

“If this truth were just known overnight, if the government announced, ‘Yes, we have been keeping this from you since 1947,’ that would mess up a lot of people,” Spielberg said during a “CBS Sunday Morning” interview about the film. “And the movie also takes the position of the church. What does this do to the fundamental beliefs that many of us have? Is God our God only on this planet, or is God a God for every system where there’s civilization, intelligent life and even developing life?”

*** AI tools threaten to hide CBN News from your online searches! Sign up for CBN Newsletters today to ensure you can still find the latest news from a Christian perspective.***