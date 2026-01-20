Despite Tragic Injury for Broncos Star, Izzy Nix Declares God 'Is the Perfect Author of Bo's Story'

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix stands on the field during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Denver Broncos are heading into the AFC Championship Game without their star quarterback. During their 33-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills, Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle in the final minutes of his first NFL playoff game, but Nix is maintaining his bold witness for Jesus Christ just like former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow.

Nix and Tebow are the only quarterbacks drafted in Broncos franchise history to win playoff games, which last happened for Denver in 2011, according to Broncos Wire.

Outspoken about their Christian faith, Nix and Tebow also shone as quarterbacks in the SEC before arriving in Denver in the 2023 and 2010 NFL drafts, respectively.

Though not drafted by the Broncos, another courageous believer in Denver's winning history, quarterback Peyton Manning was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts before playing in the Mile High City.

With the mix of good and bad news about Nix following the win over the Bills, Tebow and Manning applaud him for leading the Broncos to the playoffs and are wishing him well during ankle surgery on Tuesday in Alabama.

The fracture ended a run to Super Bowl 60 for Nix.

Before hearing the bad news from Bronco's medical staff, Head Coach Sean Payton learned his second-year star quarterback had fractured his right ankle after Nix's wife, Izzy, posted a disheartening picture on social media.

"I snuck this picture because I wanted to remember this moment forever," Izzy wrote on Instagram. "The joy, followed by the heartbreak, followed by watching each teammate and coach come to this little corner and sit by Bo's side. God could have placed us anywhere, and I'm so grateful He chose Denver. He is the perfect Author of Bo's story, and we cannot wait to see what He has in store for this team — We'll be on the front row, cheering the loudest!!!" wrote Izzy Nix.

She also shared two Bible verses, including 2 Corinthians 4:16-17 which encourages followers of Jesus to persevere in faith and hope during suffering.

In the photo posted by Izzy Nix, her husband is on the floor with quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger; and Patrick Nix, the father of Bo.

Observing the scene and learning the news about the season-ending injury, Coach Payton returned to a post-game press conference broadcast live by CBS Colorado.

"He's such a strong faith-based guy. He was sitting in the hallway with his family, and I went over, and we were all talking to him, and he knows God has a plan for him," said Payton, who believes faith will carry him to recovery.

Payton announced that Stidham, the Broncos' No. 2 quarterback, will replace Nix in the AFC Championship Game against New England on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Nix passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns with one pick in the overtime victory over the Bills.

Asked before the game about advice from family members, Nix said his mother always offers the best. "She wants me to stay healthy, go out there and have fun, stay humble, do the right things, and be a good leader for my teammates. I think sometimes parents can put it in perspective for you, just once in a while, let you know there's more out there than football," Nix said.

In mid-season, following the Broncos' 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Nix said playing for an audience of One is what inspires him.

"I feel like I'm in a great spot. Jesus has given me the ability to do what I'm passionate about. I'm really grateful for that. Salvation belongs to Him. I don't go around worrying about what other people think," Nix told The Gazette.

Before being drafted by the Broncos, Nix also played in Oregon after transferring from Auburn. As an Oregon Duck, Nix was also quick to give praise to Jesus for his team's victories.



