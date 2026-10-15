Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Says God's at Center of Team Culture: 'That's Who I Am'

On the heels of a win against the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said faith is at the core of his team’s culture. He told reporters he and his teammates know “we’re all here because of God.”

Prescott, 33, said he and his fellow players are “all here to serve a greater purpose,” according to The Comeback.

The athlete credited Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer with establishing a faith-filled culture on the team.

“I’ve been through so much in my life,” said Prescott. “God’s always been the reason and, yeah, who I fall back on and my refuge, as I say. I can’t thank Him enough and never will be able to thank Him enough and just to see that transcend throughout our team, starting with our head coach, is special. It’s something that we take pride in.”

It’s clear Schottenheimer has embraced a celebration of faith on the team — both behind the scenes and in front of the cameras.

Cowboys cornerback Ameer Speed’s mother prayed over her son right before the team’s game against the Texans. In a clip of the powerful moment, Aricka Spencer is seen leaning over the railing in the stadium and placing her hand on Speed’s head as she held his hand and prayed for him.

BEAUTIFUL: #Cowboys DB Ameer Speed shared a special moment with his mom, PRAYING TO GOD together before taking the field against the #Texans. His mother leaned over the railing and placed her hand on his head as they prayed together before the game. https://t.co/edigB5PAuj — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 6, 2026

Prescott gave reporters a window into why he and his teammates are so open about their trust in God. He said the players are seeking to “be contagious” in their bold expressions of faith.

The motivation, he said, is about “opening your perspective up when things happen, win, lose or draw,” and asking God what His “purpose” is for wherever He’s placed you in life.

“We know what God wants us to do in our response and that’s being the best versions of ourselves, serving Him, serving others,” Prescott explained.

He continued, “We may not always have the answers for it, but we know what God wants us to do in our response, and that’s be the best versions of ourselves, serving Him, serving others and doing it with just pure love. I’m thankful for this team.”

Prescott also credited Jonathan and Dr. Tony Evans, both of whom serve as chaplains for the Dallas team.

The quarterback’s comments about his faith came after the Cowboys rallied from a double-digit deficit to emerge victorious against Houston with a final score of 34-30.