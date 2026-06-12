Country Star Ella Langley Is Going Viral for Her Faith in Jesus, Not Just Her Chart-Toppers

Country music singer, Ella Langley, boldly thanked Jesus for her music career on live television recently at the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The 26-year-old rising star won all seven categories she was nominated for including: female artist, song, single, music event, and artist-songwriter of the year for chart-topping hits like "Choosin' Texas."

During her acceptance speech, Langley thanked other female nominees, her parents, and family for support. She finished by boldly thanking Jesus Christ for giving her the ability to pursue a music career.

"Thank you Jesus for letting me do this for a living…thank you," Langley said, holding back tears.

The ACM awards are not the only time Langley thanked Jesus for His hand in her career.

At the 2026 iHeart Radio Music Awards, Langley thanked Jesus for giving her the love of music and the drive to pursue it. Looking up, she said, "Thank you, Jesus, for putting this passion on my heart."

The country star's Christian faith may be news to some, but it's known that her passion for music began in local Southern Baptist churches, singing traditional hymns as a young girl.

While performing at the 2026 Country Music Awards, Langley openly paid homage to her Southern Baptist roots, acknowledging how her belief in God's goodness and plan helped her sort through her struggle with doubts surrounding her career.

"I grew up in a Southern Baptist church, and we started off every sermon by saying, 'God is good. And all the time, God is good.' God has been nothing but good to me. Nothing but good to me. And every time I thought, 'Why? Why this? Why them? Why not me? Why didn't this work out? This job that I wanted, this show that I wanted. This person that I wanted. Why didn't that work out for me?' And I spent so long fighting that. I think I spend every day trying not to fight that still … Hindsight is 20/20. And God has a plan," Langley said encouragingly.

While Langley is not part of the Christian music scene, many consider her unapologetic boldness to thank Jesus for her career and success in an increasingly secular industry both refreshing and commendable.