Country Icon Carrie Underwood Thanks God for America, Posts Stunning Display of 1,800 US Flags

Country star Carrie Underwood is grateful for America and thankful to the Lord. She recently posted a viral video of her driving past a ton of American flags.

"I can't believe I get to live here. Thank you, Lord," she captioned the post, adding a few hashtags: #GodBlessAmerica #Grateful #TN.

Her patriotic post of gratitude comes as America is about to celebrate its 250th anniversary. WZTV Nashville reports the display of 1,800 American flags was put up by Semler Cattle Company near Underwood's home in Tennessee.

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WATCH: Carrie Underwood Just Delivered a Mic Drop on America and God - CBN News

And this is not the first time in recent memory that the country star has boldly supported America and the Christian Faith.

As a recent judge on American Idol, Underwood shared powerful encouragement for entertainers of faith in Hollywood.

"You are going to have to stand strong in your faith and remember who got you here," Underwood told Christian Post reporter, Leah Klett.

"I mean everybody kind of has to make their own way, but it is possible you know, and I feel like that's the biggest takeaway, like you don't have to…you know, for lack of a better term, sell your soul to make it in the entertainment industry," she continued.

The mega star leads by example as she consistently displays her Christian faith and American patriotism in secular environments, including the White House.

At the 2025 presidential inauguration of Donald J. Trump, Underwood performed "America the Beautiful." Pushing past technical difficulties, the country star sang the patriotic lyrics "America, America. God shed, shed Your grace on thee."

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