Church Displays Elvis Presley's Personal Bible With Inspiring Handwritten Notes

A Bible once owned by the king of rock and roll — and filled with personal notes — was recently on display at a church in the U.K.

Pastor Gary Stevens of Needham Market Evangelical Church in Suffolk, England, showcased the Bible on loan from the Museum of the Book in London, according to the BBC.

The minister said he heard about Elvis Presley’s phone from a friend and reached out to the museum to see if it would be possible to put the copy of the Scriptures on display. Among the notable attributes of the Bible is the series of notes written in the margins by the legendary singer.

“Under Psalm 11, he has written, ‘In the Lord I have placed my trust and he will guide me,'” Stevens said. “Under another Psalm, he’s written, ‘Lord send me light to guide me,’ and other things we have, like, ‘Deliver me for I am nothing without you.'”

Of Presley, the pastor said, “He was raised in a very devout Christian household in Mississippi, and this Bible was a present for Christmas in 1957 by his uncle and aunt, and they are the ones that guarantee its authenticity.”

The exhibition at the church also includes a centuries-old Bible translated into English by Willian Tyndale, a 16th-century scholar who translated the Holy Book despite laws against it from King Henry VIII.

“The story goes that Tyndale died asking that the Lord would open the king of England’s eyes; he was burnt at the stake for daring to print the Bible in English,” said Stevens. “Three years later, Henry changed his mind and ordered that a Bible be in every church.”

He continued, “So it wouldn’t be stolen, [the Bible] was chained to the pulpit, and so we have one of these very rare Bibles complete with chain.”

