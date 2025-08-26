Christian Comedian John Crist Gets Engaged in Nashville: 'God's Redemptive Plan'

John Crist, the Christian comedian known for poking fun at Bible Belt traditions, announced this month he is engaged to girlfriend Lydia Fielder, a news anchor in the Nashville area.

In a post on his Instagram account, Crist described the engagement as “the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my entire life by far,” adding, “I love you so much [Lydia Fielder].”

Fielder, for her part, shared the news to her own Instagram, writing, “God wrote it from the start—my first love is now my forever love. I do, John B. Crist.”

She also called their story “God’s redemptive plan.”

In 2019, right before Netflix was slated to debut Crist’s special, “I Ain’t Prayin’ for That,” the now-41-year-old comedian was hit with allegations of sexual misconduct. At the time, Crist admitted his behavior was “hurtful,” “destructive,” and “sinful,” and said he behaved “far too casually and, in some cases, recklessly.”

The claims against Crist resulted in Netflix pulling the plug on his special and the Christian star cancelling his remaining tour dates in 2019.

Several months later, in the summer of 2020, Crist said he made “a lot of poor choices” in life, telling fans and critics he had admitted himself into an unnamed rehabilitation center, where he underwent four months of treatment for “sexual sin and addiction.”

Now, years later, several celebrities commented on Crist’s engagement post, congratulating the couple.

“Congratulations!” wrote Christian singer-songwriter Matthew West.

“Little People Big World” star Tori Roloff added, “Oh congratulations!!! Marriage club is the best club!!”

Sadie Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” fame commented, “Yay!! Congrats!!”

Fellow Christian comedian Trey Kennedy wrote, “Congrats, y’all.”

