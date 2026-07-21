Christian Artist Stuns Music World at 14 Years Old, Uses His Gifts to Glorify Christ

A 14-year-old American music artist is reaching millions as he boldly shares his Christian faith through his music.

Tate Butts, a South Carolina native, has seen remarkable success for such a young age, growing his career with his newly released debut EP and featured presence in Forrest Franks' hit song "Somebody Prayed."

Expanding from his 2025 single, "My Defender," Butts released an EP, "Something to Believe In," on July 10, 2026.

The album presents seven faith-based songs titled:

When I Pray

Hide Away

I'm Gonna Sing

Brought me this far

My Defender

Shadow and,

Coulda Woulda Shoulda

In June of 2026, Forrest Frank featured Butts on his song "Somebody Prayed," which acknowledges the powerful impact of grandparents' prayers on their grandchildren.

This song, along with the song "Coulda Woulda Shoulda," especially resonated with Butts as his grandmother, who frequently prayed for him and his musical career, recently passed away.

Butts has also been featured with other major names in the industry like Brandon Lake.

During a South Carolina concert, Lake mentioned being tagged in a social media video of Butts singing his song, "Hard Fought Hallelujah," which inspired Lake to invite the young artist to sing it live on stage.

"To be 14 and sing like that?!?!?! I can only imagine the things God has in store for Tate Butts," Lake captioned his post.

Butts' stardom grew as he performed his original song, "My Defender," at the International Teen Talent 2025 competition held by Global Worship Initiative at Lee University.

The song's powerful lyrics, "I don't want the glory," captivated the judges and won Butts the top prize in the Solo Songwriting Category along with a publishing agreement with Spirit Sound Music Group.

Recognizing Butts musical gifts from God, Global Worship Initiative stated this on its social media, "This is just the beginning for a gifted voice with a heart to serve the Church through powerful, Spirit-led songs."

Along with releasing new music sharing the spotlight with major industry names, the young artist is making appearances on prominent talk-host shows like "The Jennifer Hudson Show," serving as living-proof to thousands of Gen Z youth that they are not too young to serve Christ with their gifts.