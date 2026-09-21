Christ as a Woman? 'Narnia' Rumors Confirmed, Gerwig Picks Streep to Play Aslan

One of the biggest rumors surrounding film director Greta Gerwig's upcoming "Narnia" movie has now been confirmed: Meryl Streep will voice Aslan.

That's sparking accusations of "gender-bending" a character who is widely regarded as a Christ figure.

Gerwig revealed the casting in an interview with Empire, explaining why she chose the legendary actress to portray C.S. Lewis' beloved lion — a character who is a meant to be a representation of Jesus Christ in "The Chronicles of Narnia."

Gerwig stated:

"I wanted someone who was profound but not pretentious, who had gravitas but not morose self-seriousness. I wanted someone who was older than 70, so there was a wisdom of experience, but who also had the capacity of fresh wonder like a child, and also to be one of the greatest actors to ever do it. That list is not a long one."

CBN's Billy Hallowell questioned some of the claims in that statement, especially the claim that only Meryl Streep was qualified to be the voice of age and wisdom.

There are also reports that the character's design is partially inspired by David Bowie, and that's leading to claims that there's an intentional marketing strategy meant to spark outrage and controversy.

WATCH our ANALYSIS: How much creative liberty should Hollywood take when adapting C.S. Lewis' work, and should Christians be concerned?