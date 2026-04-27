CBN Family Mourns the Passing of Nedra Talley Ross, Last Surviving Member of the Ronettes

The CBN family is mourning the passing of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nedra Talley Ross today. Nedra was married to CBN reporter and on-air personality Scott Ross, who passed away in 2023.

Nedra is remembered as one of the founders of the Ronettes, the 1960s girl group famous for the hit "Be My Baby" who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

She appeared on The 700 Club program with Scott and CBN founder Pat Robertson over the years.

Living in the South as an interracial couple, Scott and Nedra faced challenges, but she said those experiences only brought them closer together.

She also cited daily prayer together as the foundation of their marriage.

Nedra passed away Sunday morning. Her daughter released a statement:

"At approximately 8:30 this morning our mother Nedra Talley Ross went home to be with the Lord. She was safe in her own bed at home with her family close, knowing she was loved. Thank you Lord."

MORE about Scott and Nedra Ross

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