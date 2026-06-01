Brandon Lake Wins 2 Top Honors at K-LOVE Awards: 'The World Needs Your Story'

Award-winning Christian songwriter and worship leader Brandon Lake captured two new top honors from fans over the weekend after he was voted best all-around and best male artist of 2026 at the Grand Ole Opry in Tennessee.

As the biggest winner at the K-LOVE Fan Awards in Nashville, Lake captured the attention of fans and the biggest names in Christian culture with his inspirational remarks, as well.

He said he believes secular music artists and fans are taking note of what they see among Christians. He also said God is raising up new psalmists like biblical King David.

"God is doing something beautiful in our nation, even though there's craziness that's going on out there. The darker it gets, the brighter your light is going to shine," Lake said after accepting the honor for best Christian artist of the year.

Lake has collaborated with two country stars. On Good Friday, he and Lainey Wilson released "The Jesus I Know Now." Earlier, Lake and country artist Jelly Roll combined for "Hard Fought Hallelujah."

Continuing his encouragement for the live and worldwide television audiences, Lake suggested fans and artists look for dark places to shine the light of Jesus.

"If you carry the light of Christ in you, go find a room that's a little darker because the world needs you. It needs your story," Lake said.

In conversations with artists in influential places, Lake senses people's hunger for truth, and he specifically encouraged artists to meet the need. "I'm going to be that guy that stays in the church, but I will never stop moving towards the lost," Lake said.

A husband and father of three kids at home in South Carolina, Lake isn't letting a historic year overwhelm him.

"First of all, I have three kids, so I can't be that big-headed," Lake responded to a question about the impact of 2026 so far. "You come home, and they don't really think you're all that special.

"In all seriousness, I have a community back home that is proud of me, but not impressed by me," Lake said following the 26th annual awards ceremony in Nashville.

Lake's two recent honors add to his GRAMMY and Gospel Music Association Dove Awards.

The Best Contemporary Christian Music Album honor was Lake's first capture among five GRAMMY nominations for Old Church Basement. In 2021, Lake won a Dove Award for Songwriter of the Year.

Lakes' full-length albums include HELP! – which he calls a truthful response to mental-health challenges for himself and others – and House of Miracles, a 2020 release of songs of hope for homes around the world.

In posts to social media following the fan awards, Lake said 2026 has been an "immeasurably more" year, and he promised hope-filled songs in the future.

"I hope over this next year I can continue to make you guys proud through the songs I'm writing and just trying to reach as many lost people as possible for the gospel and Jesus," Lake said.

Televised on the Trinity Broadcasting Network, the K-LOVE Radio awards also recognized Christian music legend CeCe Winans, female artist of the year; Phil Wickham, worship song of the year; Jamie MacDonald, song of the year; MercyMe, group of the year; House of David, TV/streaming impact; Anne Wilson, book impact (Hey Girl); Sadie Robertson Huff, podcast impact (Whoa That's Good); Emerson Day, breakout single (Get Behind Me); MercyMe, film impact (I Can Only Imagine 2).

Produced by K-LOVE, the event gathers Christians in music, film, sports, books, and more in celebrating artists, athletes, authors, and entertainers who engage popular culture with impact for God.