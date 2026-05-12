American Idol Winner Glorifies God in Victory: 'At the Cross, at the Cross, I Surrender My Life'

American Idol's Season 24 finale turned into a church service Monday night after the newly crowned winner, 25-year-old Hannah Harper, boldly displayed her Christian faith in the winning moment, singing a worship song by Chris Tomlin.

She performed "At The Cross (Love Ran Red)," barely able to sing as tears of gratitude to God flowed from her eyes at the end of the special night.

She publicly declared her trust in Christ, singing, "There's a place where mercy reigns and never dies... Where all the love I've ever felt comes like a flood, comes flowing down."

As she reached the chorus, singing, "At the cross, at the cross, I surrender my life..." she broke down in tears, moved by the Spirit of God as well as the overwhelming emotions of the moment.

The background singers continued as she mouthed the words, "I'm in awe of You, I'm in awe of You," and fellow contestants rushed to support her on stage to help her continue.

They all continued singing together, "At the cross, at the cross, I surrender my life..."

Harper, a mother of three, never shied away from her Christian faith throughout the contest. Her Instagram bio declares, "Only a somebody to my babies & Jesus | All for His glory."

During her audition, she shared how God helped heal her of postpartum depression, singing an original song called "String Cheese" while testifying about how she cried out to God in her darkest moments and He carried her through.

She also performed "Ain't No Grave" by Bethel Music during Hawaii week.