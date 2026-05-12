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Hannah Harper (Screenshot from American Idol on YouTube)

American Idol Winner Glorifies God in Victory: 'At the Cross, at the Cross, I Surrender My Life'

Benjamin Gill
05-12-2026

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American Idol's Season 24 finale turned into a church service Monday night after the newly crowned winner, 25-year-old Hannah Harper, boldly displayed her Christian faith in the winning moment, singing a worship song by Chris Tomlin.

She performed "At The Cross (Love Ran Red)," barely able to sing as tears of gratitude to God flowed from her eyes at the end of the special night. 

She publicly declared her trust in Christ, singing, "There's a place where mercy reigns and never dies... Where all the love I've ever felt comes like a flood, comes flowing down."

As she reached the chorus, singing, "At the cross, at the cross, I surrender my life..." she broke down in tears, moved by the Spirit of God as well as the overwhelming emotions of the moment.

The background singers continued as she mouthed the words, "I'm in awe of You, I'm in awe of You," and fellow contestants rushed to support her on stage to help her continue.

They all continued singing together, "At the cross, at the cross, I surrender my life..." 

Harper, a mother of three, never shied away from her Christian faith throughout the contest. Her Instagram bio declares, "Only a somebody to my babies & Jesus | All for His glory." 

During her audition, she shared how God helped heal her of postpartum depression, singing an original song called "String Cheese" while testifying about how she cried out to God in her darkest moments and He carried her through.

She also performed "Ain't No Grave" by Bethel Music during Hawaii week.

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About The Author

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Benjamin
Gill

Benjamin Gill is a writer and editor who manages CBNNews.com and the CBN News app while also curating social media material. He has been on staff with CBN News as an internet and broadcast producer since 2000, with stints producing for CBN Newswatch and The 700 Club. He is a graduate of Queens College in New York City, where he also interned as a reporter at Newsday and worked as an editor in the publishing industry. Benjamin has served as a worship leader and elder at his local church and has a passion for reporting the evidence of God in our world while pointing people to Jesus Christ. Here