High Point guard Chase Johnston in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Wisconsin, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

'All the Glory to My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ': High Point Upsets Wisconsin at NCAA Tourney

Underdog High Point University defeated the University of Wisconsin–Madison on Thursday to win the first upset of the NCAA's March Madness basketball tournament.

The 12th-seeded Panthers knocked off the 5th-seeded Badgers 83-82, thanks to the game-winning shot by Chase Johnston who made sure to honor Christ at "The Big Dance."

Johnston scored 14 points during the game, including four 3-pointers and the game-winning 2-pointer. After the win, a reporter rushed up to Johnston to get his reaction.

"It felt great! First and foremost, I just want to give all the glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, it's been an unbelievable season. This is a group of guys that's built on John 15:13. We serve each other, we love each other, and we'd die for each other," he said, pointing to the team's true source of unity.

John 15:13 says, "Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends."

The Daily Citizen reports that Chase wears the #99 to refer to the Parable of the Lost Sheep, and how the Good Shepherd would leave the 99 sheep safely in the fold to run out looking after a single lost sheep.

And several sources report he had Acts 20:24 written on his shoes. It states, "However, I consider my life worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me—the task of testifying to the good news of God's grace."