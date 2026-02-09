Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs during Patriots Fest on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Aurora, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

After 3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold's Death: Here's What He Said About Prayer, God

Tributes continue to pour in for Brad Arnold, lead singer of the rock band 3 Doors Down, who died Saturday after a battle with kidney cancer.

The 47-year-old’s passing was announced in a statement by the band, with the ensemble noting Arnold died after a “courageous” battle with the disease.

“Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him,” the statement read, in part. “Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends.”

As CBN News reported last year, Arnold asked for prayer after revealing he was battling stage-four cancer. He took to his Instagram account to reveal he had been diagnosed with clear cell renal cell carcinoma, which he discovered after falling ill and seeking treatment at a hospital.

“Got some not-so-good news for you today,” he said in a video, noting the disease has spread. “[It] had metastasized into my lungs, and that’s stage four, and that’s not real good.”

Despite the difficult diagnosis, Arnold, an outspoken Christian, said he was trusting in the Lord — something unsurprising considering his devout Christian faith.

“We serve a mighty God, and He can overcome anything,” he said. “So I have no fear. I really sincerely am not scared of it at all.”

Arnold apologized for cancelling a summer tour for 3 Doors Down and asked fans for prayer.

“I’d love for you to lift me up in prayer,” he said, concluding by telling his followers, “God loves you.”

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

Arnold had become known for sharing the Gospel during concerts.

In August 2024, before belting out the band’s song “Away From the Sun” at a show, Arnold told the audience he started feeling compelled two years ago to share an important message with fans during his performances.

He then asked for just a few moments to tell the thousands gathered that God loves them, according to PennLive.com.

“I feel like I can identify with this song more than most of our songs,” he said during the moving monologue, calling “Away From the Sun” his favorite of the band’s ballads. “This world’s surrounded by a message we’ll never be good enough, we’ll never be strong enough, we’ll never be beautiful enough, we’ll never be rich enough.”

Arnold wasn’t done there, calling out a “lie” he believes is perpetuated on social media and in other facets of life: that we’ll never be truly loved and that we’ll never “win.”

“My friends, I just want to take a second to tell you — that’s an absolute lie,” he said. “You are loved. You are enough, and you will win. Not only can you win, but you will win. You’ll always be enough for one reason, and that’s because Jesus Christ loves you.”

Other online videos and posts show Arnold was no stranger to sharing his faith on stage, with the singer offering similar statements during other 3 Doors Down shows.

He was also vocal about his faith on social media.

“Many prayers for all the kids headed back to school,” he wrote in a past Instagram post, sharing an image with text from Deuteronomy 31:6. The verse reads, “The Lord your God goes with you.”

Pray for Arnold’s family and loved ones as they mourn this loss.

As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.