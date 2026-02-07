Actor Tim Allen 'Amazed' After Reading the Entire Bible, Delivers Powerful Message

Tim Allen attends the 2018 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews "Last Man Standing" at The Paley Center for Media on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Tim Allen recently wrapped his quest of reading the entire Bible “word-by-word.”

“Finished the entire Bible it’s been a 13 month word by word page by page no skimming journey,” Allen wrote this week on X. “Humbled, enlightened and amazed at what I read and what I learned. I will rest and meditate on so much.”

And it appears this won’t be a one-time effort, as Allen concluded with a pledge to once again embark on the same journey.

“I will begin it again,” he added.

Allen has recently been increasingly vocal about his Christian faith journey. He also sat down with fellow comedian Bill Maher for a conversation on Maher’s “Club Random.”

The “Home Improvement” star had quite a bit to say about the Apostle Paul and the downside of empty philosophy. Watch the discussion:

Last September, Allen also revealed he has struggled to offer absolution to the drunk driver who killed his father when the performer was just 11 years old.

But Allen was deeply impacted after Erika Kirk, the wife of conservative and Christian commentator Charlie Kirk, stunned the world while standing on stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and forgiving the man who allegedly murdered Kirk.

“On the cross, our Savior said: ‘Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.’ That man — that young man — I forgive him. I forgive him because it’s what Christ did. And it’s what Charlie would do,” Kirk said. “The answer to hate is not hate. The answer — we know from the gospel — is love. Always love. Love for our enemies. Love for those who persecute us.”

Allen found these words deeply moving.

“When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: “’That man… that young man… I forgive him’ — that moment deeply affected me,” Allen wrote on X. “I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad.”

The star continued, “I will say those words now as I type: ‘I forgive the man who killed my father.’ Peace be with you all.”

Allen’s dad, Gerald M. Dick, died in November 1964 when his car was struck by a drunk driver, a tragedy that deeply impacted the actor.

As for Allen’s Bible reading, the actor began revealing that journey last year.

“[I] finished the Old Testament, and it is such a gift when I get out of the way and the words and meaning flow,” he wrote on X back in June 2025. “This week I am now in the book of the Gospel of Paul. A Roman Jew familiar with Plato, Stoicism, and other Greek schools of thought. I am amazed in seven pages!”

Now, that journey has concluded. It will be interesting to see how Allen’s reading impacts his life and what comes next.