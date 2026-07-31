Actor Chris Klein Reveals Why He Chose to Play a Preacher in Latest Hollywood Film

Chris Klein arrive at the LA Premiere of "Authors Anonymous" on Wednesday, April 9, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Chris Klein, who has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, is preparing for the release of his latest movie, “Bad Counselors,” a comedy about second chances and redemption.

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“At its heart, it’s a story about finding grace in yourself and becoming a better person than you were,” Klein said. “And that’s a story that resonates for all of us.”

The premise of “Bad Counselors” is certainly comical.

“Two frat bros must become church bros, fast,” the synopsis reads. “After one wild night ends in handcuffs and a campus police escort, two best friends are slapped with 120 hours of community service due in two weeks, or they’re expelled. Their genius plan? Pose as counselors at a local Christian youth camp, where every sing-along, campfire devotional, and trust fall counts toward the clock. Just one problem (okay, three): they don’t like kids, they hate camping, and they have barely set foot in a church.”

Klein said the movie, which hits theaters July 22-27, offers a story that will resonate with anyone who has “come of age” as it deals with growing, learning, and making life change. The actor said he was drawn to the film because director and screenwriter Chris Dowling is a close friend whom he has long wanted to work with.

Ultimately, Klein took the role of Pastor Tom, which he enjoyed.

“Every once in a while, a character in a story comes around, and where you are as an artist, and where you are in your life, they just line up,” he said. “And I really found that with Pastor Tom.”

While Klein joked he’s not becoming a pastor, he said the notion of mentorship and the preacher’s standing as a dad was deeply relatable to where he is in his own life right now.

“I’m a father. I’ve come of age. I am now a mentor to young people,” he said. “I have two children of my own. You know, my volunteer service these days is spent coaching and supporting my children’s goals, and ambitions, and inspirations, and their friends.”

As for growing interest in faith-and family-friendly entertainment, Klein said he’s seen firsthand the “very healthy appetite” that exists for Christian and family content right now. Watch him discuss.

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