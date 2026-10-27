5 Decades Ago, Doctors Gave Her 3 Months to Live, Then God Supernaturally Healed Her of Cancer

Five decades ago, doctors told Sara O'Meara that cancer had spread throughout her body and she had just three months to live. What happened next can only be described as miraculous.

From a supernatural encounter where she found herself floating above her body to a sudden healing that left doctors stunned, Sara has lived an incredible testimony of God's healing power.

Appearing on the CBN podcast "Heaven Meets Earth," Sara recalled how she began her career as an actress, appearing on the Ozzie & Harriet show. But her life changed while she was on a USO tour to entertain U.S. troops in Japan when she discovered children in need, leading her and her friend, Yvonne Federson, to found what would become the prominent non-profit organization Childhelp.

Sara and Yvonne quickly moved ahead with their new humanitarian mission from God to start an international charity to care for orphans, including the construction of four orphanages for unwanted children in Japan.

But soon after, she was told by doctors that her body was riddled with cancer. She was just 30 years old, and they gave her only three months to live. "It absolutely devastated me," she told CBN. "I could not believe my ears."

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While she was in the hospital, Sara was watching TV. That's when she saw Kathryn Kuhlman – an American Christian preacher who moved in the gifts of the Holy Spirit, including healing and words of knowledge.

"I needed a miracle," Sara said, so she decided to attend a healing service hosted by Kuhlman at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. There, she experienced a profound spiritual encounter that led to her total healing, verified by medical tests shortly after.

She had just undergone a very large incision, and the doctor told her she wasn't allowed to get out of bed or she might bleed to death. But she knew where she needed to be, and she went anyway.

She describes the shocking scene at the Shrine Auditorium. "As I was walking up, I was stepping in my own blood. You could see the footprints, and I realized I was really bleeding badly...."

But her persistence paid off, when she experienced the power of God. "My body was raised up and I was on the ceiling in a pink cloud and I thought, 'I'm either dying or I'm hallucinating,'" she recalls.

"I don't know what Katherine was talking about, she was preaching. But then she said, 'I must stop right here to tell you that there is a magnificent healing going on in the balcony of a woman riddled with cancer and God is healing her.' At that moment, my body came back. And as I came back, the entire row was knocked down from the power of the Holy Spirit. I had never experienced that ever."

"I sat back and I realized, God's doing something..." she says. "When I went home and undressed, my skin had healed completely over all of the opening of the surgery."

The next morning, she went to her doctor who was stunned that her skin had healed so suddenly. Her tests and scans showed the cancer was gone.

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Following her remarkable healing, Sara spent time witnessing more miracles alongside Kathryn Kuhlman and Father Ralph Anthony DiOrio, eventually realizing God had also imparted a gift of healing to her as well.

Sara went on to witness divine, miraculous interventions throughout fifty years of hosting monthly healing services in her chapel.

"God gave me the healing gift where I don't have to touch people. So, I'm always saying to the congregation, 'I'm not the healer. I'm not even touching you. So, who do you think the healer is?'"

Despite the mystery of why some people are healed while others are not, Sara maintains a steadfast faith that God's timing and purpose remain supreme, trusting in His ultimate sovereignty.

WATCH the Entire Interview Below: