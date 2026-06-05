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Prominent Exorcist Fired After Arguing that UFOs Are Actually Demonic Manifestations

CBN News
06-05-2026

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Are UFOs demons? One of the nation's top exorcists might have lost his position for reaching that very conclusion. 

The Catholic Archdiocese of Washington has cut ties with Monsignor Stephen Rossetti and ended all affiliations between the archdiocese and the Saint Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal, which Rossetti runs.

Before being ousted, Rossetti had warned that "many if not most" UFO phenomena or "sightings" are actually demons.
 
Then, the Archdiocese of Washington issued a statement that reads, "Cardinal McElroy said that statements made by Monsignor Rossetti linking UFOs to demonic presence and the Center's recent use of social media gravely undermine the Church's very precise teaching on the devil, demons and exorcism." 

WATCH CBN News Analysis of the Situation Below:

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